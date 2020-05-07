BLANK, Samuel and Marian B. (Stoltzfus), Strasburg, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, May 6.
HUBER, Bryan N. and Michelle (Stegeman), Akron, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 5.
LOWRIE, Craig and Kayla (Messer), Lebanon, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 4.
STOLTZFUS, Matt and Katie Mae (Riehl) 110 Old Orchard Lane, Coatesville, a son, at Chester County Hospital, May 4.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen K. and Martha F. (Stoltzfus), Drumore, a son, at home, May 6.
THIES, Meredith, and Heriberto Rodriguez, Columbia,, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 4.