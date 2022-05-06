COPELAND, Jeron Antonio and Carlique Breanna, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 2.
FISHER, David and Barbie (Fisher), 250 Union Square Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, April 30.
FISHER, Jacob and Sarah (Lapp), 300 B. Brenneman Road, Willow Street, a daughter, at home, April 27.
LAPP, Daniel and Mary, 333 Street Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, April 30.
LAPP, Joseph and Martha (Lapp), 901 Little Elk Creek Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, April 29.
SMUCKER, Jacob and Katie (Lapp), 69 Oak Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, April 30.
STOLTZFUS, Ammon and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), 114 Morrison Mill Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, May 1.
STOLTZFUS, Elam and Anna (Esh), Mount Joy, a son, at home, May 4.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Lizzie (Esh), 386 Barville Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, May 3.
YODER, Henry and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), 449 Balance Meeting Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, May 2.