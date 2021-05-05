FISHER, Aaron and Katie (Stoltzfus), 146 Springhill Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, May 3.
HORNING, Austin and Janelle (Geib), Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 2.
LAPP, Henry and Sadie (Stoltzfus), 36 W. Eby Road, Leola, a daughter, at home, April 30.
LAPP, John A. and Mary E. (Stoltzfus), Ronks, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 1.
MESSNER, Daniel and Emily (Kocher), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 1.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Barbara (Stoltzfus), 172 Catamount Road, Oxford, a son, at home, April 29.
STOLTZFUS, Emanuel and Barbie (Stoltzfus), 123 Hutchison Road, West Grove, a son, at home, May 1.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel L. and Anna F. (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, May 3.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Ada (Stoltzfus), 232 Scroggy Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, May 2.