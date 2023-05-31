AXE, Aaliyah, and Riley McBride, Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 27.
BRECKBILL, Jared and Emily (Siegrist), 56 Pleasant View Road, Grantville, a daughter, at home, May 26.
FISHER, Roy and Bena (Stoltzfoos), 88 Hess Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, May 25.
HEISEY, Sheldon and Marie (Eshleman), Ona, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 27.
LAPP, Daniel and Barbie (Stoltzfus), 250 Black Barren Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, May 28.
ROHRER, Michael and Alicia (Parker), 14 S. Hess St., Quarryville, a daughter, at home, May 25.
SHIRK, Tyler and Alexis (Shoop), 308 Willow St., Reinholds, a son, at home, May 25.
STOLTZFOOS, Samuel and Rebecca (Blank), 219 Krick Road, Delta, a daughter, at home, May 25.
STOLTZFUS, Steven and Verna (Smucker), 5160 Peters Road, Kinzers, a daughter, at home, May 27.
SWARTLEY, Josh and Damaris (Estrada), 831 Kulp Road, Unit B, Harleysville, a daughter, at home, May 25.
WARDEN, Matthew and Brynn (DuRand), 1006 First Avenue, York, a daughter, at home, May 29.