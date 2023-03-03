BRYAN, Joshua D. and Ashley, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
BURGOS, Noel and Cary, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 21.
ESCH, Henry and Katie (Stoltzfoos), 134 Sawmill Road, New Providence, a son, at home, Feb. 26.
FISHER, Daniel and Susie (Stoltzfus), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, March 2.
FISHER, Enos S. and Ada, Peach Bottom, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 17.
FISHER, Levi and Lydia (Lapp), 1298 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, a son, at home, Feb. 27.
GLICK, Abner and Mary (Fisher), Christiana, a son, at home, March 1.
HARNICK, Phil and Crystal, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
KING, Nathan and Rosene (Petersheim), Gordonville, a daughter, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, March 2.
MCLEARY GRIM, Riley, and Jacob Raffensberger, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
MILLER, Marissa, and David Kesner, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
NOLT Joel Lynn and Janae Fox (Rutt), Manheim, a son, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, March 1.
POWELL, Madisson, and Trejahn Sharp, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
RICE, Christopher J. and Lauren (Powell), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
RICHARDSON, Vincent J. Jr. and Amanda M. (Molina), Columbia, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 28.
RIEHL, Mervin and Rebecca (Lapp), New Holland, a son, at home, Feb. 27.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob and Barbara (Lapp), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, March 1.
STOLTZFUS, Levi and Mary (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, March 2.
ZIMMERMAN, Lewis and Louise (Shirk), East Earl, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 27.