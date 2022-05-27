BRADSHAW, Megan, Ancharage, Alaska, and Leroy Faust, Adamstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 23.
EWELL, Mark E. and Brittany, Narvon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 21.
SALLANDER, Brandon K. and Cayla (Miller), Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 23.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Susie (Stoltzfus), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, May 26.
THORNTON, Devon and Maria, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 23.
WADE, Alyssa, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 24.
WADSWORTH, Patrick D. and Jessica (Faller), Denver, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 23.
YINGST, Madison, and Diikye C. London, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 22.