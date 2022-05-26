BENNER, Malaya B., and Ronald Jenkins, Strinestown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 18.
BILHEIMER, Wayne and Gabrielle (Lewis), Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 22.
GUZMAN, Norberto M. and Madeline (Kuzo), Palmyra, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 21.
KAUFFMAN, Christian E. and Barbara (Fisher), Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 22.
MARTIN, Dustin L. and Christina (Snyder), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 22.
SCHLEE, Brian A. and Amanda (Greybill), Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 22.
TURNER, Kelis, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.