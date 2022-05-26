Births logo

BENNER, Malaya B., and Ronald Jenkins, Strinestown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 18.

BILHEIMER, Wayne and Gabrielle (Lewis), Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 22.

GUZMAN, Norberto M. and Madeline (Kuzo), Palmyra, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 21.

KAUFFMAN, Christian E. and Barbara (Fisher), Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 22.

MARTIN, Dustin L. and Christina (Snyder), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 22.

SCHLEE, Brian A. and Amanda (Greybill), Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 22.

TURNER, Kelis, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.

