BEILER, Reuben Jay and Mary Ann (Fisher), Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 23.
CRUZ, Victor M.and Natalie, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
ERB, Nathan J. and Rebecca, Washington Boro, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 22.
FIGUEROA, Denecy, and Ruben Busio Alvarez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 22.
FRITZ, Taylor C. and Chelsea (DeVoe), Parkesburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
HOLBEIN, Shane M. and Bridget, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 18.
KAUFFMAN, Henry and Katie A., Honey Brook, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 23.
KOCHUBKA, Jeffrey S. and Janel, Stevens, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
LACHAPELLE, Kylee, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
MALEY, John C. and Rachel (Schmelzer), Coatesville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 21.
MAUST, Keith S. and Lesa (Enns), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.
MAYSILLES, Kyle J. and Lindsey (Hartman), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
ORTIZ RODRIGUEZ, Joel and Ruth M. Urbaez Ruiz, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Friday.
PIZZIMENTI, Johnmichael and Ashley, Cochranville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
PUTT, Shannon, and Bryan M. Flory, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 21.
ROMAN, Emily, and Joshua Rodriguez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.
SANGREY, Brian P. and Emma, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
SCOTT, Craig and Cynthia (Cilladi), Christiana, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 21.
SEGARRA, Denise, and Caesar A. Cintron, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 17.
SMUCKER, David Wayne and Lena Mae (Fisher), 61 Harristown Road, Paradise, a son, at home, Monday.