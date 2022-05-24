Births logo

ALSHOUSE, Chad D. and Natalie (Good), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.

BEILER, David and Annie, Manheim, a son, at home, May 22.

CAMPBELL, Brendon A. and Danielle (Blackburn), Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.

CLINE, Jonathan M. and Lauren (Swarr), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.

DENLINGER, Oliver Martin and Kaye (Mast), Newmanstown, a daughter, at home, May 21.

DESOUSA, Benjamin G. and Amy, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 18.

DISE, Reuben J. and Amanda (Knockstedt), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.

ESH, David and Barbara, Gap, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 21.

GAHRET, Coty A. and Kayla, Wyomissing, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.

GIFFING, Dustin C. and Christina (Landis), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.

GONZALEZ, Mariah Chanel, and Manuel J. Urena, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.

GONZALEZ, Rangers and Sabrina Torres, Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.

HARDIN, Brian C. and Kailey M. Zimmerman, Elizabethtown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 20.

HAUS, Danielle, and Jordan Ross-Gates, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.

JOYNER, Aarianna, and Burlin D. Miller, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 18.

MCKINNEY, Abigail, and Michael Vasquez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 17.

MORRIS, Autumn, Gap, and Savario A. Iorio, Honey Brook, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.

NOLT, Marlin and Lori (Peters), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 20.

PERRY, Adam and Terra (Murphy), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 21.

SKOLADA, Jonathan and Leanne (Fisher), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.

SENSENIG, Jere and Katie (Stauffer), Sinking Springs, a son, at home, May 21.

STOLTZFUS, Eli M. and Priscilla T., Intercourse, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.

TORO RIVERA, Aracely, and Micael D. Rojas Diaz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.

