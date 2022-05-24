ALSHOUSE, Chad D. and Natalie (Good), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
BEILER, David and Annie, Manheim, a son, at home, May 22.
CAMPBELL, Brendon A. and Danielle (Blackburn), Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
CLINE, Jonathan M. and Lauren (Swarr), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
DENLINGER, Oliver Martin and Kaye (Mast), Newmanstown, a daughter, at home, May 21.
DESOUSA, Benjamin G. and Amy, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 18.
DISE, Reuben J. and Amanda (Knockstedt), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.
ESH, David and Barbara, Gap, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 21.
GAHRET, Coty A. and Kayla, Wyomissing, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
GIFFING, Dustin C. and Christina (Landis), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.
GONZALEZ, Mariah Chanel, and Manuel J. Urena, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.
GONZALEZ, Rangers and Sabrina Torres, Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
HARDIN, Brian C. and Kailey M. Zimmerman, Elizabethtown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 20.
HAUS, Danielle, and Jordan Ross-Gates, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.
JOYNER, Aarianna, and Burlin D. Miller, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 18.
MCKINNEY, Abigail, and Michael Vasquez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 17.
MORRIS, Autumn, Gap, and Savario A. Iorio, Honey Brook, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.
NOLT, Marlin and Lori (Peters), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 20.
PERRY, Adam and Terra (Murphy), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 21.
SKOLADA, Jonathan and Leanne (Fisher), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
SENSENIG, Jere and Katie (Stauffer), Sinking Springs, a son, at home, May 21.
STOLTZFUS, Eli M. and Priscilla T., Intercourse, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
TORO RIVERA, Aracely, and Micael D. Rojas Diaz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.