Births logo

ARROYO, Andrew and Abbigale (Forney), Denver, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 21.

BLAND, Ryan and Michelle Frey, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.

CSOKA, Mariah, Middletown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.

DE LA FUENTE, Christopher L. and Katelyn, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.

DUBENDORF, James M. and Emily (Herr), Windsor, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital May 20.

FERNANDEZ, Johnanthony and Kelly (Martin), East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.

Sign up for our newsletter

FREGM, Brittany, and Zachary J. Thompson, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.

HONIGMANN, Raymond and Catherine, Myerstown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 20.

MEADOWS, Brittany, and Eric Mendenhall, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.

MENTZER, Tyrell J. and Elisabeth (Deckman), Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 21.

RAMBO, Steven and Amanda Miller, Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.

Tags