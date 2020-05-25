ARROYO, Andrew and Abbigale (Forney), Denver, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 21.
BLAND, Ryan and Michelle Frey, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
CSOKA, Mariah, Middletown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
DE LA FUENTE, Christopher L. and Katelyn, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
DUBENDORF, James M. and Emily (Herr), Windsor, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital May 20.
FERNANDEZ, Johnanthony and Kelly (Martin), East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
FREGM, Brittany, and Zachary J. Thompson, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.
HONIGMANN, Raymond and Catherine, Myerstown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 20.
MEADOWS, Brittany, and Eric Mendenhall, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 20.
MENTZER, Tyrell J. and Elisabeth (Deckman), Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 21.
RAMBO, Steven and Amanda Miller, Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 19.