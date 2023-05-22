ANTES, Carina M., and Alex Arroyo, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 17.
BOOHER, Brianna, and Cody Wallick, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 15.
BOZZO, Joshua J. and Faith, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 15.
CRAIG, Tara, and Zachary L. Mellinger, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 17.
EAKMAN, Joshua C. and Margaret (Drumm), Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 17.
EMAIKW, Phillip and Murcela Pucherova, Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 15.
FUREMAN, Johnathan G. and Maggie, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 15.
IMGRUND, Toby and Julia, Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 18.
LIPSZYC, Yosef and Kathleen Whyte-Lipszyc, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 14.
MARTIN, Justin Dean and Lynette Hoover (Shirk), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 18.
MAYER, Caleb E. and Ashley, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 16.
SOTO, Maria Fernanda Baez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 16.
SPISAK, Andrew Cole and Gabrielle, Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 16.
WERTZ, Autumn, Quarryville, and Gerald Marinelli Jr., York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 13.