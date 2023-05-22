Births logo

ANTES, Carina M., and Alex Arroyo, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 17.

BOOHER, Brianna, and Cody Wallick, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 15.

BOZZO, Joshua J. and Faith, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 15.

CRAIG, Tara, and Zachary L. Mellinger, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 17.

EAKMAN, Joshua C. and Margaret (Drumm), Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 17.

EMAIKW, Phillip and Murcela Pucherova, Gap, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 15.

FUREMAN, Johnathan G. and Maggie, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 15.

IMGRUND, Toby and Julia, Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 18.

LIPSZYC, Yosef and Kathleen Whyte-Lipszyc, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 14.

MARTIN, Justin Dean and Lynette Hoover (Shirk), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 18.

MAYER, Caleb E. and Ashley, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 16.

SOTO, Maria Fernanda Baez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 16.

SPISAK, Andrew Cole and Gabrielle, Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 16.

WERTZ, Autumn, Quarryville, and Gerald Marinelli Jr., York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 13.

