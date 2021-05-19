Births logo

EBERLY, Jordan L. and Erika (Martin), Reamstown, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 16.

EVANS, John P. and Jane, Nottingham, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 14.

FORBES, LaToya, Lititz, and Tyrone L. Young, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.

GARMAN, Tyler D. and Olivia C., Brownstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 14.

KING, Abner and Lydia (Fisher), Christiana, a daughter, at home, May 17.

MARTINEZ, Stephanie, and Vidal Ruiz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 15.

PERRY, Thad and Crystal (Bleacher), Mountville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 15.

RODRIGUEZ, Maria Luisa, and Michael Gonzalez, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 15.

RODRIGUEZ, Shanice, and Jose E. Calcorzi, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 16.

RUSSELL, Sawyer and Christena (DeGroat), Mount Joy, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 16.

SALDANA, Angela, and Alejeindro Gallego, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 13.

SHADE, Jacquelynne, Lancaster, and Jeremy Wyatt, Altoona, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.

SINGLETON, Isabella, and Mainey Melendez, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 13.

TRAN, Lili, and Chanvashna Sok, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.

WATKINS, Amy, and Bryan J. Guerrisi, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 14.

WEAVER, Jared and Catherine, Brownstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 16.

WILLIAMS, Tinea, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Saturday.

ZOOK, Joshua and Emma Mae (Zook), Gap, a daughter, a home, Monday.

