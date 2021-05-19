EBERLY, Jordan L. and Erika (Martin), Reamstown, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 16.
EVANS, John P. and Jane, Nottingham, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 14.
FORBES, LaToya, Lititz, and Tyrone L. Young, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.
GARMAN, Tyler D. and Olivia C., Brownstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 14.
KING, Abner and Lydia (Fisher), Christiana, a daughter, at home, May 17.
MARTINEZ, Stephanie, and Vidal Ruiz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 15.
PERRY, Thad and Crystal (Bleacher), Mountville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 15.
RODRIGUEZ, Maria Luisa, and Michael Gonzalez, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 15.
RODRIGUEZ, Shanice, and Jose E. Calcorzi, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 16.
RUSSELL, Sawyer and Christena (DeGroat), Mount Joy, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 16.
SALDANA, Angela, and Alejeindro Gallego, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 13.
SHADE, Jacquelynne, Lancaster, and Jeremy Wyatt, Altoona, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.
SINGLETON, Isabella, and Mainey Melendez, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 13.
TRAN, Lili, and Chanvashna Sok, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.
WATKINS, Amy, and Bryan J. Guerrisi, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 14.
WEAVER, Jared and Catherine, Brownstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 16.
WILLIAMS, Tinea, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Saturday.
ZOOK, Joshua and Emma Mae (Zook), Gap, a daughter, a home, Monday.