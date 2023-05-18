Births logo

AUMENT, Anthony and Bridget, Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.

BAKER, Ross and Natalie (Lapp), Strasburg, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, May 17.

BYERS, Hope, Mount Joy, and Steven D. Hohenwarter, Landisville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.

CABAN, Jamie, and Joseph Negron, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 13.

FABIAN, Jordan P. and Cierra, Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.

GANTZ, Josh and Sarah Martin, Dover, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 11.

GONZALEZ REYES, Steven and Stella Rodriguez O’Neal, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 14.

GRUMELI, Giovana, and Bill Stout, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 11.

JARGAS RUBIO, Jennifer Consuelo, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 10.

KAFLEY, Bhim and Durga Dhungana Kafley, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 11.

KLINE, Philip and Monica, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 13.

MARTIN, Jordan R. and Amber (Meck), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.

MILLER, Tiandra, and Kenneth L. Randall Jr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 11.

SIEGAL, Nora, and Matthew Lillard, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.

ZAJAC, Jon II and Amy, Washington Boro, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.

