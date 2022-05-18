BEILER, Benjamin and Sylvia, 1019 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, a son, at home, May 7.
BEILER, Daniel and May (Esh), 416 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster, a daughter, at home, May 12.
BEILER, Levi and Laura (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, May 14.
FISHER, Elam and Lizzie (Stoltzfus), 2824 Biggs Highway, Northeast, Md., a son, at home, May 12.
KING, John and Katie (Stoltzfus), 350 Marticville Road, Conestoga, a son, at home, May 14.
LAPP, Amos and Naomi (King), 251 Conner Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, May 7.
STOLTZFUS, Aaron and Rachel (Zook), 49 Green Lane, Nottingham, a daughter, at home, May 6.
STOLTZFUS, Elmer and Rachel (Stoltzfoos), 228 Union School Road, Oxford, a son, at home, May 13.
STOLTZFUS, Enos and Katie (Stoltzfoos), 437 Jones Road, Fawn Grove, a son, at home, May 13.
STOLTZFUS, John and Rebecca (Lapp), 459 Solanco Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, May 13.
STOLTZFUS, John and Susie (Stoltzfus), 1859 Furnace Road, Brogue, a son, at home, May 8.
STOLTZFUS, Levi and Sarah (Fisher), 476 Little Elk Creek Road, Lincoln University, a son, at home, May 4.
STOLTZFUS, Melvin and Ada (Kauffman), Honey Brook, a son, at home, May 15.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Nottingham, a daughter, at home, May 13.