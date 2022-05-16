BASOM, Timothy L. and Sara, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.
BYERS, Jason P. and Briana (Carter), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.
CHREK, Sokha, and Vannak Chan, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.
CLARK, Jessica, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 11.
GALARZA, Zenaida, and Francisco J. Rivera, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.
HENSEL, Matthew R. and Amanda, Coatesville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.
LANDIS, Shelton and Jennifer (Martin), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 12.
MARTIN, Mark B. and Emily H. (Leid), New Holland, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 11.
MARTIN, Wesley R. and Cynthia J. (Zimmerman), Stevens, a son, at home, May 13.
ROSADO, Rosaura, and Julio C. Garcia, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 11.
SHOPE, Eric A. and Sarah (Orr), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 12.
SHORT, Timartha, and Manuel Rodriguez Caquias, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.
TAYLOR, Brittany, and Robert E. Schmich III, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 11.
TORRES, Anthony and Zoey, East Petersburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 10.
TORRES, Jesse Os Auniel and Tabitha Jayne (Kutz), Ronks, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 10.
TOTTEN, Eric J. and Jessica L., Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.