BLANK, Gideon and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care Family Health Services, May 13.

ESH, Amos and Mary (Lapp), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, April 23.

ESH, Samuel and Martha (Stoltzfus), New Freedom, a son, at home, April 14.

FISHER, Jonathan and Elizabeth (Fisher), Airville, a son, at home, April 1.

GOOD, Neil Jr. and Heidi (Nolt), East Earl, a son, at home, May 13.

STOLTZFUS, Alvin and Elizabeth (Fisher), Glen Rock, a son, at home, May 9.

STOLTZFUS, Elmer and Elizabeth (Beiler), Strasburg, a daughter, at home, May 4.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel F. and Anna B. (Stoltzfus), Nottingham, a daughter, at home, May 11.

STOLTZFUS, Stephen and Martha (Stoltzfus), Drumore, a son, at home, April 9.

ZIMMERMAN, Darren and Lonita (Sheaffer), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 11.

