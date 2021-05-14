Births logo

BATISTA, Samantha, and Brandon A. Pontz, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 11.

BEILER, John Mark and Esther (Fisher), Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.

BURKHOLDER, Joel R. and Marcie (Sensenig), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 12.

COLON, Anneliese, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 10.

DUFFY, Alexander M. and Courtney A., Lancaster, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 11.

FISHER, Michael R. and Katie (Stoltzfus), Gap, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 12.

HEIM, Jasmine, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 8.

JOSEPH, Jonathan and Justine Elizabeth, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 10.

LAPP, John and Elizabeth (Stoltzfus), 1978 Twin House Road, Oxford, a son, at home, May 9.

LOIZEAUX, Daniel C. and Joyce (Ober), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 5.

LUKE, Precious, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Monday.

LUPIAN, Jorge and Magali (Perez), Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 10.

MEDINA, Shena, Lancaster, and Randell Timmons, North East, Md., a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 11.

MORALES, Jasmine, and Kyree Jordan, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Wednesday.

NOLT, Adin and Linda (Brubaker), Ephrata, a son, at home, May 13.

SHEAFFER, Drew J. and Alexis (Kendig), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 10.

SKOLODA, Jeremy and Stephanie, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 10.

STIMPERT, Philip E. and Samantha (Morrow), Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 7.

STOLTZFUS, Amos and Barbara (Esh), Honey Brook, a son, at home, May 13.

STOLTZFUS, Amos and Rebecca (Miller), 1424 Harmony Ridge Road, Drumore, a son, at home, May 10.

STOLTZFUS, Henry and Leah (Esh), 104 Farmdale Road, Christiana, a son, at home, May 11.

VATTER, Joshua and Chelsea, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.

WALTMAN, Meghan, and Patrick S. High, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 11.

WEAVER, Austin B. and Carolyn, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 10.

ZOOK, Ivan and Marian (Fisher), Paradise, a son, at home, May 11.

ZOOK, Jacob B. and Ruth Ann (Stoltzfus), 45 Stony Hill Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, May 11.

