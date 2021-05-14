BATISTA, Samantha, and Brandon A. Pontz, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 11.
BEILER, John Mark and Esther (Fisher), Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.
BURKHOLDER, Joel R. and Marcie (Sensenig), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 12.
COLON, Anneliese, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 10.
DUFFY, Alexander M. and Courtney A., Lancaster, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 11.
FISHER, Michael R. and Katie (Stoltzfus), Gap, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 12.
HEIM, Jasmine, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 8.
JOSEPH, Jonathan and Justine Elizabeth, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 10.
LAPP, John and Elizabeth (Stoltzfus), 1978 Twin House Road, Oxford, a son, at home, May 9.
LOIZEAUX, Daniel C. and Joyce (Ober), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 5.
LUKE, Precious, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Monday.
LUPIAN, Jorge and Magali (Perez), Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 10.
MEDINA, Shena, Lancaster, and Randell Timmons, North East, Md., a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 11.
MORALES, Jasmine, and Kyree Jordan, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Wednesday.
NOLT, Adin and Linda (Brubaker), Ephrata, a son, at home, May 13.
SHEAFFER, Drew J. and Alexis (Kendig), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 10.
SKOLODA, Jeremy and Stephanie, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 10.
STIMPERT, Philip E. and Samantha (Morrow), Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 7.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Barbara (Esh), Honey Brook, a son, at home, May 13.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Rebecca (Miller), 1424 Harmony Ridge Road, Drumore, a son, at home, May 10.
STOLTZFUS, Henry and Leah (Esh), 104 Farmdale Road, Christiana, a son, at home, May 11.
VATTER, Joshua and Chelsea, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.
WALTMAN, Meghan, and Patrick S. High, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 11.
WEAVER, Austin B. and Carolyn, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 10.
ZOOK, Ivan and Marian (Fisher), Paradise, a son, at home, May 11.
ZOOK, Jacob B. and Ruth Ann (Stoltzfus), 45 Stony Hill Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, May 11.