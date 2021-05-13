Births logo

DAHAL, Bishnu and Radhika, Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 7.

DEAN, Timothy A. Jr. and Kylie, Parkesburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 7.

EBERSOL, Jacob L. and Sarah B., Quarryville, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 11.

HUBER, James H. and Rosanne (Musser), Myerstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, May 11.

KING, Elam Z. and Elizabeth B., Oxford, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 8.

KOEHLER, Nicholas and Monica, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 10.

KOSER, Madeline, and Kyle Walk, Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.

LANTZ, Reuben Jay and Susanne (Blank), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.

LEE, Sinceray, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.

LENGACHER, Kush and Chelley, Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 7.

LOPEZ, Precious, and Jeswel R. Tirado, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 7.

PETRAS, Robert R. and Jenny, Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.

SANCHEZ, Elizabeth, and Juan Santiago, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.

SHEHAB, Youssof and Sarah Chehab, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 8.

SMUCKER, Joseph K. and Rachel B. (Zook), Lititz, a daughter, at home, May 8.

