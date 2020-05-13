BEILER, Amos and Barbie (Blank), 330 Stony Hill Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, May 3.
BINDER, Shakeena, and Jean P. Bienaise, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, My 9.
BORRELL, Michael Irvin and Nicole (Cowles), Lebanon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 7.
ESH, Daniel and Thelma (King), 970 May Post Office Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, My 11.
FISHER, Daniel and Mary (Stoltzfoos), 48 Prospect Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at home, My 10.
GURUNG, Dil, and Anthony Wagner, East Earl, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 8.
HANNA, Tyler J. and Ashley (Herman), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.
KECKI, Katie, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Thursday.
KELLER, Nathan H. and Sarah (Schrott), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.
KING, Christian and Anna (Ebersol), 386 Mount Pleasant Road, Oxford, a son, at home, May 8.
KLEIN-KATZ, Matan and Rachel, Leola, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 7.
LANTZ, Amos and Rachel (Yoder), Gap, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, May 11.
MILLER, Christian and Mary (Smucker), 70 Oak Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, May 6.
POINDEXTER, Mahila, and Vincent E. Mauss, Middletown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 10.
RODMAN, Angel, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 8.
SMUCKER, Melvin Lee and Linda, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.
WILLIAMS, Joshua N. and Jessica (James), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 8.
WOODMAN, Cierra, and Daniel F. Grullon, Middletown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.
YEAGLIN, Pat and Brigett (McSharar), Myerstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 9.
YODER, Elam and Barbara (Glick), 599 Lime Quarry Road, Gap, a son, at home, May 7.