KAUFFMAN, Jessica, and Jeremy DeGregorio, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 6.
MILLER, Elam and Elizabeth (Lapp), Holtwood, a son, at home, May 9.
NIROULA, Hari and Durga D., Lancaster, a son and daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 5.
NOVAK, Ryan Matthew and Kristin Marie (Stauffer), Willow Street, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 7.
PLUMBERG, Anthony J. and Alyssa (Valentino), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.
RICE, Breann, Wrightsville, and Christian J. Rose, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 3.
RIVERA, Hector L. and Guadelope Ortiz-Rosas, Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.
SENSENIG, I. Kendall and Janelle M. (Gehman), Stevens, a daughter, at Lebanon Valley Birth Center, May 8.
STINSON, Aaron W. and Nicole (Wittlinger), Pequea, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 7.
STOLTZFUS, Michael S. and Lydia G. (Lapp), Leola, a son, at home, May 9.
WALLER, Christopher and Kati, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.
YOUNAN, Emad F. and Eman R. Tawadrous, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.