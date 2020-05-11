BEILER, John Y. and Sallie K. (Esh), Oxford, a daughter, at home, May 9.
BLANK, Amos E. and Katie Ann (Petersheim), 2990 W. Newport Road, Ronks, a son, at home, May 9.
BLANK, David and Rebecca (Fisher), Kinzers, a son, at home, May 9.
EPPERLY, James E. and Sarah, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 7.
FISHER, Amos C. and Linda B. (King), 3872 E. Newport Road, Gordonville, a daughter, at home, May 10.
GINGERICH, Christopher S. and Lisa (Holdsworth), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 8.
HORNBAKER, Katherine, and Caleb Einspahr, Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 9.
HORNING , Lamar Z. and Irene S. (Martin), East Earl, a son, at home, May 10.
KAUFFMAN , Benuel and Rebecca (King), Kirkwood, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, May 9.
KING , Jacob Irvin and Lena (Esh), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 8.
KING, John L. and Ann Marie (Esh), 20 Corner Ketch Road, Paradise, a son, at home, May 8.
SMUCKER , Christian K. and Annie K. (Esh), 683 Fallowfield Road, Atglen, a son, at home, May 9.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Mary (Stoltzfus), Kirkwood, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, May 9.
STURKEY, Rolston and Letitia (Flynn), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 6.
YEAGER, Patrick and Rebekah (Leshof), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 8.