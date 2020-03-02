CANCEL TORRES, Maristaly, and Alexis Cruz Santiago, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
CHARLES, Guerschon, and Daniela Jean Baptiste, Lancaster, a son at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
CRAIG, Paige, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 24.
CRUZ ARROYO, Jesus, and Matalia Martinez Casiano, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
DOMMEL, Ashley, and Brian A. Reich, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
GROSSGLASS, Kristyn, and Melvin J. Arzu, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
HALDEMAN, Joshua S. and Paige (Myer), Manheim a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
KING, Eli S. and Katie (Lapp), New Holland, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 27.
MAYER, Caleb E. and Ashley (Berg), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
NEESE, Elliott J. and Amanda (Weaver), Akron, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
RODRIGUEZ, Kania, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
SHEPPARD, Desiree, and Stephen Hamilton, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 27.
SHOLLY, Aaron S. and Ashley (Gossert), New Holland, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 27.
WECKERLY, Ashley, Elizabethtown, and Matthew B. Wilson, Harrisburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
WENGER, Kyle and Korina, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
WITMER, Derek E. and Nicole (Ebersole), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
ZIMMERMAN, Stanley M. and Bethany (Hoover), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 25.