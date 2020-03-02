Births logo
CANCEL TORRES, Maristaly, and Alexis Cruz Santiago, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.

CHARLES, Guerschon, and Daniela Jean Baptiste, Lancaster, a son at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.

CRAIG, Paige, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 24.

CRUZ ARROYO, Jesus, and Matalia Martinez Casiano, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.

DOMMEL, Ashley, and Brian A. Reich, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.

GROSSGLASS, Kristyn, and Melvin J. Arzu, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.

HALDEMAN, Joshua S. and Paige (Myer), Manheim a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.

KING, Eli S. and Katie (Lapp), New Holland, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 27.

MAYER, Caleb E. and Ashley (Berg), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.

NEESE, Elliott J. and Amanda (Weaver), Akron, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.

RODRIGUEZ, Kania, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.

SHEPPARD, Desiree, and Stephen Hamilton, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 27.

SHOLLY, Aaron S. and Ashley (Gossert), New Holland, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 27.

WECKERLY, Ashley, Elizabethtown, and Matthew B. Wilson, Harrisburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.

WENGER, Kyle and Korina, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.

WITMER, Derek E. and Nicole (Ebersole), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.

ZIMMERMAN, Stanley M. and Bethany (Hoover), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 25.