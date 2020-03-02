ALLGYER, Benuel R. and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Feb. 29.
ANDERSON, Michael and Amanda, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 28.
BARNETT, Heather Lynn, Quarryville, and Phillip Jamour Gray, Oxford, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 28.
BEILER, David B. and Lydia G. (Stoltzfus), 2725A Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Feb. 29.
BEILER, David B. and Lydia G. (Stoltzfus), 2725A Lincoln Highway East, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Feb. 29.
CAMPANELLA, Garrett and Mariah, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
COBURN, Chris J. and Stacu (Finney), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 28.
COTTRELL, Marylouise, and Austin J. Halstead, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 27.
DEAZA, Gendry and Susana, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 28.
FISHER, Christ and Anna K. (Stoltzfus), 329 May Post Office Road, Strasburg, a son, at home, Feb. 28.
FISHER, Eli and Priscilla (Stoltzfus), Ronks, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, March 1.
HOOVER, Marcus and Norma (Newswanger), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Friday.
KING, Mervin and Anny Mary (Glick) Lititz, a son at home, Feb. 25.
MALLACE, Matt D. and Kelsy, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 27.
MOWERY, Kyle C. and Grace (Fritz), New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 27.
RAMOS, Angilee, and Benjamin Francis Loretz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 27.
REIFF, Paul and Esther (Newswanger), East Earl, a son, at home, Feb. 28.
REYNOSO PERDOMO, Yandres Joselina, and Andres Araujo Moreta, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 28.
RODRIGUEZ, Brenda, and Justin Perez, Denver, a son at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 27.
SHOFF, Georgie, Columbia, and Justevenson Juin, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 27.