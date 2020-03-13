BEILER, Andrew and Suzanne, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 10.
CESPEDES, Jennifer, and David Castro, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 6.
CONNER, Brandon and Courtney, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Monday.
CROSS, Matthew David and Rachel Marie (Poletti), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 10.
DAVIS, Nicolas A. and Ashley (Milburn), Leola, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 7.
DeROSE, Ryan and Crystal, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 7.
ECKMAN, Joshua C. and Margaret (Drumm), Paradise, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.
FRANCIS, Inez, Paterson, N.J., a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.
GUO, Sam, and Cindy Lam, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 5.
KING, Reuben and Barbara (Lantz), 295 Old Pequea Lane, Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, March 11.
HELM, Kyle A. and Jessica (Martin), Denver, a daughter at Women & Babies Hospital, March 8.
PAINTER, Joseph R. and Emilee, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 8.
PICONE, Samantha, and Anthony Cooke, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 8.
PINEDA, Raquel, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Monday.
RIVAS, B. Vicente and Merily, Reading, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, March 11.
SCACCIA, Christian J. and Katie, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.
SMITH, Jameelia, Lancaster, and Jeffrey L. McNeill, Philadelphia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.
STOLTZFOOS, Samuel and Mary (Smucker), Kinzer, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, March 12.
STOLTZFUS, Jonathan and Sadie Mae (Stoltzfus), a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, March 11.
STOLTZFUS, Justin M. and Katelyn, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 8.
WALLOVER, Andrew and Kimberly, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 6.
WEAVER, Timothy and Mary Jane (Newswanger), New Holland, a son, at home, March 11.