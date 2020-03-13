Births logo
Buy Now

BEILER, Andrew and Suzanne, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 10.

CESPEDES, Jennifer, and David Castro, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 6.

CONNER, Brandon and Courtney, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Monday.

CROSS, Matthew David and Rachel Marie (Poletti), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 10.

DAVIS, Nicolas A. and Ashley (Milburn), Leola, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 7.

DeROSE, Ryan and Crystal, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 7.

ECKMAN, Joshua C. and Margaret (Drumm), Paradise, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.

FRANCIS, Inez, Paterson, N.J., a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.

GUO, Sam, and Cindy Lam, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 5.

KING, Reuben and Barbara (Lantz), 295 Old Pequea Lane, Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, March 11.

HELM, Kyle A. and Jessica (Martin), Denver, a daughter at Women & Babies Hospital, March 8.

Sign up for our newsletter

PAINTER, Joseph R. and Emilee, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 8.

PICONE, Samantha, and Anthony Cooke, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 8.

PINEDA, Raquel, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Monday.

RIVAS, B. Vicente and Merily, Reading, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, March 11.

SCACCIA, Christian J. and Katie, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.

SMITH, Jameelia, Lancaster, and Jeffrey L. McNeill, Philadelphia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.

STOLTZFOOS, Samuel and Mary (Smucker), Kinzer, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, March 12.

STOLTZFUS, Jonathan and Sadie Mae (Stoltzfus), a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, March 11.

STOLTZFUS, Justin M. and Katelyn, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 8.

WALLOVER, Andrew and Kimberly, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 6.

WEAVER, Timothy and Mary Jane (Newswanger), New Holland, a son, at home, March 11.

Tags