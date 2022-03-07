CONNOR, Nikelle, and Nicholas J. Housal, Hershey, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
GUISEPPE, Joel W. and Kate (Kolb), Lancaster, a son and daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 24.
HENRY, Ty M. and Ashtyn, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 26.
JORGE, Nyalei, and Matthew D. Kauffman, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 19.
MILLER, Ruby, Lancaster, and Xavion J. Anderson, Coatesville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
ROSE, Matthew J. and Mary, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 24.
ROWE, Daniel and Alaina, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
SHERTZER, Chad A. and Megan (Herr), Holtwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.
SARVER, Zach and Kerri, Conestoga, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Feb. 25.