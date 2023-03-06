Lancaster County Births: March 5, 2023 LANCASTERONLINE Mar 6, 2023 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link KIBLER, Morgan, and Derek Heller, Marietta, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 28. MASSANTE, Brittany, and Benjamin Weinstein, Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 2. Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Gardening This seasonal, weekly newsletter will help you get growing! Featuring tips & tricks, to-do lists, local events and more. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Births