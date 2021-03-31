Births logo

BARONNER, Matthew and Madeline Rathey, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 26.

BODNAR, Benjamin V. and Jennifer (Hershey), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 25.

CAMILLO, Vianca, and Jonathan Ostglaza, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 26.

CASTANEDA, Wendy, and Jesus Cespedes, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 26.

CLARK, David L. and Elizabeth (Kassinger), New Holland, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, March 28.

DIEHL, Andrew R. and Jessica, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 26.

FISHER, Amos and Barbara (King), 51 E. Highland Road, Parkesburg, a son, at home, March 27.

MANUEL, Jesse and Lauren (Geib), Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 19.

MCCLAIN, Michael J. and Erin (Collins), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 17.

MERTZ, Breanne, and Josue L. Pantoja, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 25.

MORRIS, Michael A. and Angela (Shirk), Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 27.

RANKIN, Brian L. and Kristy (Garrett), Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 26.

REED, Cierra, and Joseph Rivera, Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 26.

STAUFFER, Dalton J. and Sheena (Martin), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, March 28.

STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Katie (Stoltzfoos), 5991 River Road, Conestoga, a daughter, at home, March 29.

STOLTZFUS, Henry and Elizabeth (Lantz), 12765 Collinsville Road, Brogue, a son, at home, March 28.

STOLTZFUS, Stephen and Nancy (Fisher), Manheim, a daughter, at home, March 29.

TOWNSEND, Stephanie, and Robert Storms, Terre Hill, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 24.

VANETESSE, Tony and Jessica, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 25.

WILSON, Zachary T. and Hannah (Moffett), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 21.

YODER, David Ebersol and Mary (Stoltzfus), Glenville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 20.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags