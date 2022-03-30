Lancaster County Births: March 30, 2022 LANCASTERONLINE Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print GEHMAN, Justin N. and Tanya R. (Martin), Stevens, a son, at home, March 29.TABORA, Fernando and Ashley (Fraginals), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 26. ZOOK, Elam M. and Rebecca Rose (Beiler), New Holland, a daughter, at home, March 29. Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Food — Our weekly food newsletter featuring seasonal recipes, local restaurant information, and kitchen tips & tricks. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Births