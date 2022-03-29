Births logo

BALDWIN, Ashlynn May, and Derek Lefever, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, March 22.

CAMPBELL, Matthew P. and Eileen (Darby), Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 22.

DEJESUS SOLIS, Norma Iris, and John Manuel Medrano Rodriguez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 24.

FISHER, Melvin and Susie (Stoltzfus), Coatesville, a son, at home, March 26.

KRATZ, Evan and Kelsey (Zimmerman), New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 22.

MEESE, Zach and Kyra (Esfbenshade), 1283 Colebrook Road, Lebanon, a daughter, at home, March 23.

NOGUERAS, Angelina, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 23.

ORTIZ, Calmarys, and Ian L. Quinones, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 23.

RAHAL, Ramy and Elizabeth, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 23.

RAMIREZ DE ARELLANO, Ramon J. Marti and Rebecca, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 23.

REIFSNYDER, Adam and Megan, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 22.

RICE, Aireal, and Walter E. Redcay, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 22.

STOLTZFUS, Wilmer Mark and Leah Ruth, Ronks, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 26.

STRIPPEL, Scott and Valerie, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 25.

SUAZO, Eric and Katie, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 25.

TABORA, Fernando and Ashley (Fraginals), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 26.

TORRES, Nayaliz, and Jesus M. Flores, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 24.

VANIGALLA, Sriram and Meena, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 24.

ZWART, Caryn, and Patrick A. O’Brien, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 24.

