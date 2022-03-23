Births logo

BEILER, Melvin and Barbie (King), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 21.

BURKHOLDER, Michael S. and Jennifer D. (Hoover), Denver, a daughter, at home, March 21.

FREEMARK, Jeremy and Christina (Aver), Elizabethtown, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, March 22.

HOOVER, Lamar M. and Louella R., New Holland, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, March 19.

PANNELL, Bryianna, and Charles D. Wissler IV, Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 17.

PEREZ, Antoinette, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 17.

RAFF, Jeremy T. and Elizabeth, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 17.

RUSSO, Andrew J.D. and Laurel (Goverman), Jersey City, N.J., a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 17.

TANGERT, Christopher and Hope (Patches), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 20.

VIGILANTE, Joseph J. and Jennifer (Hess), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 17.

WINWARD, Buddy and Stephanie, Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 18.

ZIMMERMAN, Nevin and Mary Ellen (Zimmerman), East Earl, a daughter, at home, March 22

