BRUBAKER, Evan M. and Linda B. (Newswanger), Denver, a son, at home, Feb. 28.

LAPP, Daniel and Malinda (King), Atglen, a son, at home, Feb. 22.

STOLTZFUS, Ivan and Elizabeth (Fisher), Gordonville, a son, at home, Feb. 28

