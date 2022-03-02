Lancaster County Births: March 2, 2022 LANCASTERONLINE Mar 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print BRUBAKER, Evan M. and Linda B. (Newswanger), Denver, a son, at home, Feb. 28.LAPP, Daniel and Malinda (King), Atglen, a son, at home, Feb. 22. STOLTZFUS, Ivan and Elizabeth (Fisher), Gordonville, a son, at home, Feb. 28 Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Gardening — This seasonal, weekly newsletter will help you get growing! Featuring tips & tricks, to-do lists, local events and more. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Births