ALICEA, Luis and Erika, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.
COLON, Jennifer and Brandon Rivera, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 10.
DUENAS, Lourdes, and Rene Fuentes, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 10.
FISHER, Melvin and Barbie (Esh), Cochranville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, March 14.
GLICK, Scott E. and Cassandra (Ippolito), Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 10.
KRALL, Jonathan B. and Ashlee N. Fortney, Cornwall, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 11.
LAPP, Emanuel and Kathryn R. (Lapp), Narvon, a daughter, at home, March 12.
MCCONAGHY, Evan M. and Ashley (Kowalski), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.
MEDINA, Maricela, Peach Bottom, and Anthony Fahnestock, Holtwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 10.
WEBER, Shyann, and Dareon R. Mull, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.
WILCOX, Keyaia, and La’Detrius D. Sibley, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 10.
YODER, Dustin and Katie, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 10.