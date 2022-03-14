BAUER, Amanda M., and Cory A. Harris, Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 7.
BLANK, Michael S. and Karlee (Thomas), Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.
CARNS, Benjamin and Elizabeth, Kirkwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 8.
CROUSE, Harry K. and Erica, New Providence, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 5.
DEYNES-CORDERO, Ashley, and Joseph A. Flores, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.
KAUFFMAN, John T. and Carla (Mohler), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.
KEEFER, Jonathan R. and Elizabeth, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 7.
LEFEVER, Joshua and Kelsey, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 8.
LONG, Kierstin, and Hector DeJesus, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 5.
MESSNER, Thomas D. and Kaitlyn (Synoracki), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 8.
MILLER, Elizabeth, and Austin Gonzalez, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 9.
MILLER, Noah M. and Madison (Senseney), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 6.
NOLT, Ryan and Christina (Ritter), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 7.
PUTT, Stephanie, and Az-zahr A. Brock, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.
SANTIAGO, Chastity, Lebanon, and Christopher J. Ortega, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 9.
TOLLINGER, Pete and Cheyenne, Quarryville, twin daughters, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 4.
TOMECEK, Dionne, Lebanon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 8.
VALENTINE, Travis and Nora Habran, Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 8.
WHITELEY, Douglas and Catherine, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 6.