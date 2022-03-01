ADISA, Susan and Jimi, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 23.
BEILER, Melvin Jay and Susan (Ebersol), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 24.
DIEHL, Kyle Joseph and Joyce Faustino, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 25.
ESH, Abner K. and Katie Mae (Stoltzfoos), 464 Drytown Road, Holtwood, a daughter, at home, Feb. 26.
GREEN, David and Heather (Nace), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 25.
KING, Gideon L. and Rachel Ann (Zook), Denver, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 25.
MARTIN, Micah D. and Rebekah H. (Hurst), Lititz, a son, at home, Feb. 26.
MILLER, Zachary and Rebecca, New Holland, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 25.
SCHUYLER, Sasha (Rivera), and David Carrero, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 25.
STOLTZFUS, Alvin and Miriam (Zook), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Feb. 26.
SYMONKHONH, Phil and Linde, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Feb. 27.
WISE, Wendell and Rachel (Garman), Manheim, a daughter, at home, Feb. 28.