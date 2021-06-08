BEILER, Mahlon and Katie Ann (Esh), Gap, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 5.
CARRION, Alex and Shirley, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 3.
ESH, Eli J. and Elizabeth L. (Fisher), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 5.
ESH, Steven K. and Katie (King), Gordonville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, June 3.
GONZALEZ REYES, Steven and Stella Rodriguez Oneal, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital,June 3.
HORST, Matthew T. and Ashley N. (Kleinfelter), Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 5.
LEICY, Travis L. and Ashley (O’Donnell), Stevens, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, June 5.
MARTIN, Matthew and Marianne (Zimmerman), Pine Grove, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 5.
MAURER, Paul and Nicole (Osgood), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Friday.
MICHAUD, Olivia, and Dustin M. Robinson, Lititz, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, June 4.
MILLER, Gideon B. and Suzanna S. (Beiler), 317 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster, a daughter, at home, June 6.
OBERHOLTZER, Kevin L. and Kimberly (Zeiset), Lititz, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, June 6.
RUBY, Samuel Joseph and Tara Ann (Haughney), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 5.
SWAREY, Amos and Emma (Esh), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, June 4.
WISE, Anthony L. and Rosene (Wenger), Denver, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, June 3.
ZIMMERMAN, Chad and Caroline (Stauffer), Manheim, a daughter, at home, June 6.
ZOOK, John and Mary (Esh), 5447 Street Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, June 6.