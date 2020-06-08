ARCE-SENTIAGO, Keilymaira, and Levidson Gerard, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 5.
BAIR, Marshall I. and Kelsie, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 4.
BEILER, Leroy Wayne and Katie Mae (Beiler), Parkesburg, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, June 5.
GLICK, Johnny and Barbie (Stoltzfus), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, June 5.
JONES, Travis W. and Mallori, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 4.
KING, Melvin and Ruth (Glick), Leola, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, June 7.
MILLER, Benjamin and Linda, Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 4.
NELSON, Seth and Brittani, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 5.
STOLTZFUS, Ephraim and Amanda (King), Mohnton, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 6
WHITE, Oriana, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 4.