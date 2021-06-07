BEILER, Andrew S. and Mary Ellen (Zook), 117 Horseshoe Road, Leola, a daughter, at home, June 4.
BINDER, Zarley and Kristy (Houck), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 2.
CLOUGH, Morningstar Elizabeth, and Isaiah M. Gray, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 2.
ESH, Ervin Lee and Rachel Ann (Lantz, 435 A Centerville Road, Gordonville, a daughter, at home, June 6.
GLICK, Michael and Angela (Cribari), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 2.
GRECH, Michael A. and Hannah Bare, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 2.
HART, Amber, and Damon M. Ruoss, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 2.
HINTON, Anthony L. and Kelly Joy, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 30.
HORNING, Adrian Mitchell and Amanda Quinn, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 2.
MBONIGABA, Etienne and Nyiramahoro Nzabarinda, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 1.
STOLTZFUS, David K. and Esther S. (King), Gap, a son, at home, June 5.
STOLTZFUS, Elmer and Elizabeth (Zook), Parkesburg, a daughter, at home, June 6.
THOMAS, Ryan Jeffrey and Elyse Alexandra (Brown), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 2.
YODER, Alvin and Marian (Stoltzfus), Gordonville, a son, at home, June 5.