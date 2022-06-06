BEZEK, Daniel and Nicole (Young), Millersville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 2.
HOOVER, Aaron Ray and Audrey B. (Martin), Mohnton, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 2.
LORRAINE, Anthony and Harley (Penepacker), Middleburg, a daughter, at The Family Place of Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, May 10. Maternal grandfather is Barry Penepacker, Pequea.
OBERHOLTZER, Michael and Katrina (Zimmerman), Womelsdorf, a daughter, at home, June 3.
STONER, Nicole, and Brandyn Kauffman, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 31.