GRAYBILL, Kelly, and Kewvan K. Jones, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 1.
GRISKA, Adam T. and Morgan (Rand), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 1.
HORNING, Cliff E. and Lynette (Auker), Stevens, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, June 3.
HUYARD, Samuel and Katie (Stoltzfus), High Point Road, Cochranville, a son, at home, June 1.
KIMES, Steven and Alyssa, Parkesburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 2.
KING, Jonas and Mattie (Zook), Black Barren Road, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, June 3.
LAPP, Ammon and Linda (Fisher), Gibble Road, Myerstown, a son, at home, June 1.
LAPP, Todd A. and Esther (Taylor), Mohnton, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 1.
PALMER, Bryant C. and Danielle F. (Neubauer), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 1.
PERRY, Christian and Nakia, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 1.
RIEHL, Chris and Martha (Smoker), Trail Road, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at home, June 3.
SENSENIG, Clinton and Roseann (High), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, June 4.
SMUCKER, John and Rachel (Glick), Pearl Street, Rising Sun, Maryland, a daughter, at home, June 2.
STOLTZFUS, Elmer and Anna (Fisher), Columbia, a daughter, at home, Thursday.
STOLTZFUS, Steve and Mary (Beiler), 1015 Narvon Road, Narvon, a daughter, at home, June 2.
WORKMAN, Jesse V. and Chelsea (Grove), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 1.