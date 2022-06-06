Births logo

BEILER, Norman and Rachel (Zook), Narvon, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, June 2.

BRUBAKER, Delmar and Holly, Lebanon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Tuesday.

CHIRA, Mary, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 30.

EITNIER, C. Sean and Amanda Maher-Eitnier, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 23.

FISHER, Levi G. and Emma L., Kirkwood, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 2.

FISHER, Omar and Miriam (King), 1260 Sheets Drive, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, June 2.

GABRIEL, Serena,and Aaron Webb, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 1.

HAMILTON, Robert S.B. and Rebekah, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 31.

HOLUB, Dillin B. and Mallory Metzger, East Earl, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 29.

HURST, Melvin and Linda (Weaver), Morgantown, a son, at home, June 2.

KENNEDY, Linda, and Mason Glasz, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 29.

KOLLER, Sarah Jo, and Taylor N. Jones, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 30.

LAPP, Aaron and Katie (Esch), 448 Myers Road, Red Lion, a daughter, at home, May 31.

LAPP, Benuel and Mary (Fisher), 2469 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, a daughter, at home, May 28.

LESTER, Timothy A. and Megan (Eldredge), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 29.

LUGO, Esther, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 31.

MARTINEZ, Jessica M., and William W. Wells, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 30.

MELLINGER, Destiny, and Ty C. Davis, Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 28.

MORALES, Danallys M. Fort, and Elian Torrees Cordero, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, May 31.

MOWERY, Katelyn, Kirkwood, and Roger Gomez-Sexton, Rising Sun, Md., a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 29.

NAFZIGER, Whitney, and Blake A. Butt, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 30.

STOLTZFUS, Henry and Nancy (Esch), 1299 Noble Road, Christiana, a son, at home, May 27.

STRODE, Daniel M. and Rachael, Shillington, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 29.

TOOMEY, Lucas C. and Aislinn, New Providence, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 29.

URBAN, Daniel B. and Andrea Sheaffer, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 28.

YANG, Youxing and Aiqing Lin, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, May 31.

