BEILER, Daniel and Sylvia (Fisher), 236 S. LIttle Britain Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, June 27.
FISHER, David and Katie K. (Fisher), New Holland, a daughter, at home, June 28.
HUBER, Corey T. and Jaclyn (Graybill), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, June 28.
KAUFFMAN, Jacob and Mary Ann (King), Honey Brook, a son, at home, June 28.
LAPP, Joseph and Annie (Fisher), 125 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, a son, at home, June 27.
MILLER, Abram and Elizabeth (King), 75 Kinseyville Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, June 26.
VERNAU, Kyle D. and Krystal, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 22.
STAUFFER, Glendon D. and K. Regina (Martin), Myerstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, June 15.
STOLTZFUS, Christ and Sadie (King), 10 Greentree Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, June 27.
STOLTZFUS, Michael J. and Rachel, Gordonville, a daughter at Women & Babies Hospital, June 21.
TOWNSEND, Mark and Elizabeth (Yankowsky), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 22.
VARGAS-RIVERA, Alianna, and Jonathan Castro, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 27.
ZOOK, Isaac S. and Mary E. (Beiler), 5339 Mine Road, Kinzers, a daughter, at home, June 28.