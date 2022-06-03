BEILER, Levi S. Jr. and Ruthie K. (Petersheim), 70 S. Belmont Road, Paradise, a son, at home, June 2.
ESH, Christ S. and Fannie S. (Lapp), Holtwood, a son, at home, May 31.
FISHER, Daniel Ray and Kathryn J. (Fisher), 236 Esbenshade Road, Ronks, a daughter, at home, June 1.
LANTZ, Levi and Lizzie (Fisher), Willow Street, a son, at home, May 31.
MARTIN, Virgil and Delores (Kreider), Bainbridge, a daughter, at home, May 25.
STOLTZFUS, Gideon K. and Esther A.(Stoltzfus), 73 Upper Valley Road, Christiana, a son, at home, June 1.
STOLTZFUS, Jesse and Fannie B. (Lantz), Gap, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, May 30.