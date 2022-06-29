BEACHY, Darin and Hannah (Defray), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 26.
BEILER, Emanuel and Esther (Stoltzfoos), 1624 Georgetown Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, June 24.
BLANK, Melvin Jay and Linda Rose (Stoltzfus), New Holland, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 26.
DOUTRICH, Kristi, Manheim, and Ryan M. Price, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 23.
EICHELBERGER, Dane R. and Ashley (Ott), Dillsburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 25.
ESCH, C. David and Mary R. (Blank), Strasburg, a daughter, at home, June 26.
FISHER, Benjamin and Katie, Quarryville, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 24.
KIRCHNER, Charles F. and Krista, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 24.
MARTIN, Matthew L. and Lindsey (Kepiro), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 23.
MILLER, Amos and Rachel (Stoltzfoos), 1202 River Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, June 27.
OBERHOLTZER, Dewey L. and Jessica Elmer-Oberholtzer, East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 22.
QUINDLEN, Ryan M. and Diana (Rechling), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 22.
REIFF, Nelson and Lucille (Zeiset), East Earl, a son, at home, June 26.
RODRIGUEZ, Juan and Libernay Nivar, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 26.
RODRIGUEZ, Wilma Burgos, and Vincent I. Martinez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 22.
SHANK, Ryan and Abigail (Hobson), Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 24.
SHIRK, Moser J. and Melissa (Wasiewski), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 22.
STOLTZFOOS, Aaron and Rachel Ann (Petersheim), Honey Brook, a son, at home, June 26.
STOLTZFUS, Abner and Lizzie (Glick), 231 Cheek Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, June 26.
STOLTZFUS, John M. and Georgia, Narvon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 23.
STRICKLER, Kara L., and Johnathan G. Rust, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 25.
VALDES. Germaine Rogolio Diaz and Isabel Aluma Miguez, Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 22.
WATKINS, Tyler J. and Mallory Peterman, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 24.
WILLIAMS, Amanda, and Jeremy C. Harting, Denver, twin daughters, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 23.