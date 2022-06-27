Lancaster County Births: June 27, 2022 Jun 27, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link FISHER, Samuel S. and Martha Rose (Stoltzfus), East Earl, a daughter, at home, June 25.KAUFFMAN, Ezra F. and Anna L. (Zook), Christiana, a daughter, at home, June 22. LAPP, Jacob and Elizabeth (Miller), Manheim, a son, at home, June 25. Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Entertainment Lancaster — Find out what is happening in Lancaster County every week with our Entertainment Lancaster newsletter. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Births