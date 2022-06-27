Births logo

FISHER, Samuel S. and Martha Rose (Stoltzfus), East Earl, a daughter, at home, June 25.

KAUFFMAN, Ezra F. and Anna L. (Zook), Christiana, a daughter, at home, June 22.

LAPP, Jacob and Elizabeth (Miller), Manheim, a son, at home, June 25. 

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags