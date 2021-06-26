BEILER, John and Esther (Riehl), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 24.
DERR, Ashlee, and Robert A. Wood, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 22.
GEBHARD, Dustin Wade and Holly Marie (Walters), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 23.
KING, Bennie and Martha Sue (Stoltzfus), New Holland, a son, at WellSpan Ehrata Community Hospital, June 23.
LEBOON, Joshua and Brittany (Lundgren), Mount Joy, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 22.
NGUYEN, Trinh, and Josiah L. Kurtz, Reading, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, June 23.
SEARER, Alexander M. and Abigail, Dallastown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 22.
STAUFFER, Eric and Michelle, Lititz, a son, at home, June 1.
STOLTZFUS, Leroy F. and Ella Ruth (Ebersol), Shaefferstown, a daughter, at home, June 3. Maternal grandparents are Jacob and Ella Ebersol, Leola.