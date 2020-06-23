Births logo

ABREU, Destiny, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 21.

ALLISON, Tory D. and Desiree (Senna), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital , June 18.

AUGUSTINE, David J. and Abigail, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 19.

BEILER, Amos B. and Martha B. (Allgyer), Drumore, a son, at home, June 21.

BERNAT, Elijah P. and Julie (Vongphengpheng), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 18.

DEMPSEY, Justin J. and Alexis, Red Lion, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 19.

FRANCHITTI, Anthony J. and Heather Supplee, Christiana, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 19.

GAUL, Jared and Caitlin Miller, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 19.

HOOVER, Wilmer and Linda, Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 20.

JOYCE, Timothy S. and Kathryn (Cerulli), Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 17.

LONG, Daniel Lewis and Hilary (Peteson), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 18.

NOLT, Ryan C. and Christina (Ritter), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 18.

WILSON, Brinton P. and Elizabeth (Long), New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 20.

