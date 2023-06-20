BURKHOLDER, Charles A. and Cynthia S. (Zimmerman), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, June 18.
KING, David M. and Linda S. (King), Ronks, a daughter, at home, June 15.
LEID, Eldon and Martha (Weaver), Manheim, a daughter, at home, June 18.
LOUSELL, Matthew J. and Bernice, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 16.
STOLTZFUS, Elam Lee and Annie Jean (Stoltzfus), Newmanstown, a daughter, at home, June 13.
VELLETRI, Bryson T. and Chelsea (Hawkins), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 15.
WEAVER, Emily, and John R. Golden, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 15.