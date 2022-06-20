Lancaster County Births: June 19, 2022 Jun 20, 2022 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print MARTIN, Andrew M. and Karen S. (Weaver), Denver, a daughter, at home, June 18. PAGAN, Ashley, and Edgardo Laboy, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, June 14. Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Food — Our weekly food newsletter featuring seasonal recipes, local restaurant information, and kitchen tips & tricks. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Births