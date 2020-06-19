BEILER, Amos and Sadie (Esh), Mount Joy, a daugter, at home, June 17.
FISHER, David and Miriam (Esh), Pumping Station Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, June 16.
KING, Henry and Katie (Lapp), Georgetown Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, June 8.
LAPP, Isaac and Rachel (King), South Little Britain Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, June 11.
MARTIN, Jalan K. and Andrea (Martin), Stevens, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, June 17.
SMOKER, Stephen and Miriam (Stoltzfus), South Little Britain Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, June 9.
STOLTZFUS, Ammon and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Morrison Mill Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, June 15.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel B. and Verna A. (Lapp), Gap, a son, at home, June 14.
YODER, Christian and Sallie (Stoltzfus), Old Bayview Road, Northeast, Maryland, a son, at home in Strasburg, June 16.
YODER, Henryand Rebecca (Stoltzfus),Balance Meeting Road, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, June 11.