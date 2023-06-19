BATISTA, Karina, and Timothy M. Rineer, Mount Wolf, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 7.
CANNON, Michael T. and Camilla, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 12.
FELDMAN, Kyle D. and Lauren (Smith), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 12.
FISHER, Christ and Sadie (Stoltzfus), Ronks, a son, at home, June 16.
GAIDIS, Andrew M. and Krista (Gallagher), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 12.
KELLY, Sebastian R. and Briana Scheeler, Carlisle, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 13.
MCBRAYER, Leesha, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 8.
MCMICHAEL, Damion and Shatima (Coffield), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 9.
NAISBY, Timothy J. and Usha, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 13.
PEASE, Benjamin W. and Laura (Latowski), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, June 13.
PERRY, Cartasia, and Diante Cotton, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, June 13.